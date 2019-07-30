BHADRAK: Sangram Keshari Senapati from Bhadrak made a world record by writing articles every day for Odia Wikipedia for a period of two years. He is the third person in the world after Pranayraj Vangari for Telugu Wikipedia and Nitesh Gill for Punjabi Wikipedia to achieve this feat.

Sangram started editing for Odia Wikipedia from December, 2014. He started writing on Odia culture and film industry and then worked on various Wikimedia projects like Odia Wikisource, Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata among others.

On March 8, 2017, he started the #100wikidays challenge, an initiative that started in Bulgaria where, the writer has to write one article every day for 100 days. After successfully completing this challenge, Sangram started the WikiYear challenge from July 2017 and completed the first Wiki Year July 12, 2018.

Within a year, he wrote 365 articles (one per day) on Odia film industry. Had it not been for Sangram’s efforts, we couldn’t have found documented articles on all the Odia films on Odia Wikipedia.

This year, he completed second WikiYear July 12, 2019. He is continuing the Wiki challenge by writing articles on the newly elected MLAs of the state. Now, he has more than 23,500 edits on Odia Wikipedia. He has also penned over 1,015 articles on the online encyclopedia.

Apart from this, he has completed his first WikiYear on Odia Wikisource and continuing the second WikiYear. In a global photography competition in 2019 named “Wiki Loves Love” on Wikimedia Commons, he stood third in India and sixth worldwide by uploading photos on Odia culture and functions.

Sangram also happens to be the founder of an Odia e-magazine named Shubhapallaba, the first e-magazine from Odisha to introduce an audio version and release it on YouTube for public. Being the editor of the same magazine, he has expanded the magazine to other languages like English, Bangla, and Sanskrit.