Kaptipada: The tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district is endowed with scenic beauties and waterfalls like Machhakandana Kunda and Chingudia under Kaptipada range, but absence of proper road connectivity has been a major stumbling block while banking on its tourism potential, a report said.

The two scenic places are part of the 2,750 sq km Similipal sanctuary. The area is full of dense forests and hill ranges like Maghasini and Khairi. Dhurudichampa hill offers a beautiful view of the verdant nature.

Locals compare the sound emanating from the waterfall to that of fish moaning. That’s why it is called Machha (fish) kandana (bemoaning). The water flows into Kushabhadra river creating a picturesque sight. Despite poor road network, local picnickers throng these places from October to November.

Sadly, these places have remained inaccessible to tourists from outside for commuting problems. Most of the people who are keen on enjoying the cascades will have to trek narrow hilly foot tracks surrounded by bushes to reach there.

Tourists coming to Similipal are keen to visit the two waterfalls but they are reluctant to walk five kilometres on foot, locals lamented. Locals have been drawing attention of the administration and the department to lay roads to these places, but no attention has been paid to their demand.

“If the government grants tourism tag to these places and develops connectivity, tourism will boom and create job opportunities for the population here,” said Mohan Das, ex-sarpanch of JS Jamudiha panchayat.

The Machhakandana waterfall is deep inside the world-famous Similipal sanctuary. Located inside a verdant forest with the stream gently snaking its way through the rocks and cascading off the top of a steep precipice, wild flora and fauna and serene sylvan surroundings are a tourist’s delight and a must-visit for anyone wanting to explore Mayurbhanj’s natural beauty in all its glory.

Regrettably, such breathtaking natural scenery, which is in Podadiha forest as core part of the Similipal under Kaptipada block, has not been tapped to boost tourist sector with the department concerned allegedly having done little for its development, especially communication. Locals say the water falls from a height of around 250 to 300 metres. The water crashing down on rocky floors creates sonorous sounds amid serene sylvan settings, which are charming enough for any visitor. Tourists do come to Similipal but most of them always miss the opportunity to go near the place and enjoy its ethereal beauty.

In peak season, only people of the nearby areas, not in large numbers, come just to trek to the place. For tourists, they have to take the 15-km Udala-Podahida main road from Uda Thana Chhak. From there, they have to cross Thakthaki river bridge to reach Hatachhak.

Machhakandana is just three to four kilometres from Hatachhak. The tourists have to trek under canopy of arching tree branches to reach the waterfall. Two other waterfalls—Chingudia and Mainsigila– also rush down from rocky cliffs within a radius of a few kilometres and are enjoyable.

Another attraction of the place is a Shiva Linga, perhaps the biggest one in the country, under Samibrukhya (a kind of tree). Legend has it that Pandavas during their exile had taken shelter under the tree.

The other scenic spot in the area is Chingudia waterfall, which is just six kilometres from Machhakandana. The waterfall has remained inaccessible to tourists for lack of a road, locals said, adding that the government spends in crores to develop several other tourists place, but has given short shrift to this potential one.

Expressing their unhappiness over poor connectivity, they demanded basic infrastructure to boost tourism. They pointed out that many DFOs in the past had appraised the district administration of the need for roads to these places, but nothing has been done. Kaptipada ranger Maheswar Singh said that he would draw attention of the Collector and the forest department for permanent road connectivity to the sites.

