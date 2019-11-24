Ghasipura: With winter having set in, Dargudishila, one of the scenic spots in the hilly and mineral-rich Keonjhar district, has been beckoning tourists despite its infrastructure drawbacks.

In view of its topography, the spot has some hallmarks that give the feel of Kashmir to tourists. It is located in Ananadapur sub-division. Significantly, tourists have started trickling in the area to enjoy the ethereal beauty of the place.

But locals said the place has still been out of bounds of tourists because much development has not been done to attract tourists. Many of them said with hills towering over verdant greenery marked with a river, one can feel as if one is in Kashmir.

Earlier, the place hardly saw tourist footfalls. Over the last few years, tourists are keen to visit the place after a road was laid to the place.

While going towards Ghatagaon Tarini shrine, one has to take a turn from NH-20 at Ghaipura Chhak. Then Dargudishila is reachable after travelling 16 km through a road lined by trees.

The winter mornings are foggy while temperatures are low. The Baitarani river meandering on its craggy course through forest is really enchanting for tourists.

As the area is densely forested, fog lingers from morning to afternoon. The road leading to the place is flanked by tall sal and teak trees. Mist covered sylvan setting provides the feel of a Kashmir to those who set their foot once.

Locals said, “A road was built to the place four years ago. And since then, tourists have started coming there. But the place has not yet been tagged a tourism spot.”

Now, people from far-off places are coming to have a picnic. Tourists get lost seeing the craggy river course, sunrise and sunset amid foggy atmosphere, they added.

The place has assumed importance after work for a hydropower project valued at Rs 5 crore has been started on the river.

Locals observed that the place has all the potential to be a major tourist attraction if the government grants it a tourism status along with the development of some infrastructure. Local people will be immensely benefitted from the possible tourism boom.

Roshan Nayak, a tourist from Ganjam said: Dargudishila is a unique place in the state in terms of its ethereal beauty. Picnicking on the banks of Baitarani and taking a bath in its water is really thrilling. I came with my family and enjoyed picnicking. Local people are very cooperative. There is a need for a good road connectivity or provision of special vehicles to the place.

Shilpa Sahu, a college student, said: We college students have come here for picnic. This place surrounded by hills with Baitarani flowing is really wonderful. River water gurgling away amid crags is really enchanting.

Ranjita Mohrana, a local samiti member, said: A remote and tribal-dominated Kolimati panchayat is now known to others for Darguishila. There are basic infrastructure shortcomings, for which the place fails to attract more tourists.

She pointed out that that the road from Kumuda Chhak to Kadabahali is pockmarked with craters which need to be repaired.

The Collector has been apprised of the need for an all-weather road to the place, she added.