Chennai: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared director Rathna Kumar’s much-awaited entertainer ‘Gulu Gulu’, featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, with a U/A certificate.

The film, a comedy-drama, has triggered huge expectations, both among fans and film critics.

In fact, sources say that this will be Santhanam’s biggest release in Karnataka.

Already, the film’s satellite and digital rights have been sold. While the satellite rights have been acquired by Sun TV, the digital rights of the film have gone to Sun NXT.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called ‘Google’ in the film. He plays a person who is widely travelled and knows 13 languages. Yet, his English is broken. He gets bashed up in the name of doing social service but knows about almost anything and everything. What’s more, he’ll give everybody who asks him a question a clear-cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called ‘Google’. However, every time people call him that, all he hears is ‘Gulu Gulu’.

The film also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, ‘Lollu Sabha’ Maaran and ‘Lollu Sabha’ Seshu among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

