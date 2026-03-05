Also Read: Twist in Odisha’s fourth Rajya Sabha seat contest
Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily
Suggest A Correction
Bhubaneswar: Santrupt Misra Thursday filed his nomination papers for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections as a candidate of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Senior leaders of the BJD and the Congress were present during the filing. Among them were BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhakta Charan Das, and Congress Legislature Party leader Ramchandra Kadam.
Dr. Datteswar Hota also filed his nomination as a joint candidate backed by the BJD and the Congress for the fourth seat.
The BJP has fielded Manmohan Samal and Sujit Kumar, while Dillip Ray has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate with BJP support for the fourth seat.
The contest for the fourth seat is expected to be keen. Polling will be held March 16.
US President Donald Trump has made drug trafficked into his country a major reason for his policy of forcing illegal...Read moreDetails
Making a mockery of rule-based international order for one more time, US President Donald Trump, with the help of Israeli...Read moreDetails
With the announcement that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in joint American and Israeli airstrikes, the 86-year-old Iranian supreme...Read moreDetails
There are things that this nation is agitated about and there is real news. One of the things we are...Read moreDetails