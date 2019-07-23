Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa’ had been a runaway hit in 2007. The makers of the film have now decided to make the movie into franchise with ‘Bhul Bhulaiya 2’. The script is more or less finalised with Kartik Aryan chosen to play the hero. Now the hunt is for the leading lady and there are two contenders for the role, Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

A source in the know of things said Monday that the makers of the film T-Series has decided to go in with young faces. “That is why the cast has been planned in this manner. Kartik Aryan will play the lead male protagonist while both Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor have been shortlisted for the heroine’s role. The two have really proved themselves in the chances they have got and whoever is able to allot dates will get the part as the makers want the film to roll early next year,” the source informed and added that Akshay Kumar will also feature in a cameo.

Now whoever between Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor gets the role it will be her second film with Kartik. It should be stated here that Sara and Kartik are the lead pairs in ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ while Jahnvi and Kartik will play siblings in Dostana 2, the shoot for which is supposed to begin this October.

The source also said that ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2’ will have no connection with ‘Bhul Bhulaiyaa’ and will have a different plot altogether.

Agencies