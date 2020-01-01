Mumbai: We have officially entered 2020 and celebrations have already begun. Gorgeous actress Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to extend her heartfelt wishes and love to her fans on the occasion of New Year.

The Simmba actress recently took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year!”

The Aaj Kal actress has also shared a few pictures along with her post in which she can be seen roaming in an around different places in Cochin, Kerala. Clad in a simple, printed salwar suit, Sara looks undeniably pretty as she poses for the pictures. She is also accompanied by a few of her friends on her trip.

Earlier, she was in Maldives to celebrate her holidays with her friends. She is enjoying a lot with her friends and will surely continue for a few more days. Well, in actual terms, the celebratory vibes began right from the time of Christmas.

Moreover, many of our beloved B – town celebs jetted off to exotic places ahead of the New Year while a few others decided to stay home and be with their family members and friends to celebrate the special occasion.

On the work front, Sara has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up this year. She has been paired up opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Sara will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1.