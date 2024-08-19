Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan Monday shared heartwarming pictures with her brothers and family on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sara took to Instagram, where she has 45.7 million followers and shared a string of photos from her father Saif Ali Khan’s residence.

The first snap shows Sara doing aarti of her younger brother Ibrahim. She is wearing a bright yellow suit and adorably tying rakhi on Ibrahim’s wrist.

Ibrahim is looking dapper in a white shirt and black denim jeans.

Another photo shows Sara tying a rakhi to her half-brother Jeh. The little bundle of joy is wearing a blue kurta and white pajama, and is sitting on the lap of his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Then there is a family picture, in which we can see Sara, and Ibrahim posing with their father Saif, and aunt and actress Soha Ali Khan. The photo shows Kareena wearing a bright pink ethnic suit.

Sara captioned the post as: “Happy Raksha Bandhan”.

In the Stories section, Sara wrote: “Missed Tim & Inni & Saba Pataudi… But we tied each other your Rakhis”.

On the personal front, Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and Soha.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children– actress Sara and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons–Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic inter-faith love story Kedarnath, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has then featured in action film Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of ‘Singham’ in a cameo role.

Sara has also been a part of movies like Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, Gaslight, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Murder Mubarak.

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, that revolves around India’s struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O’Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara next has Metro… In Dino, Sky Force, and Eagle in the kitty.