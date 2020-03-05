Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan is very active on social media. She often shares photos and videos for her fans. Continuing the trend, Sara recently took to Instagram to share unseen photos from their Maldives trip where she and Ibrahim can be seen spending fun time together for which she grabbed headlines.

Actually today is the birthday of Ibrahim Ali Khan, brother of Sara Ali Khan. So on this special occasion, Sara shared two pictures on Instagram. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen clad in a printed bikini while Ibrahim can be seen flaunting his abs in a pair of shorts.

In another photo, Sara can be seen embracing her brother while they pose in front of the Maldivian blue seas. Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt.”

Sara and Ibrahim share very good bonds. Sara often shares photos with brother Ibrahim. Earlier too, Sara shared a Christmas photoshoot with brother Ibrahim. Those pictures were much liked at the time.

On professional front, Sara has kicked off Atrangi with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from this, her upcoming films include Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath. His last release was Love Nowadays. Karthik Aryan was seen alongside Sara in this film.