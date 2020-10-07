Bhubaneswar: Renowned poet Nityananda Nayak will be felicitated with 41st edition of prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his poetry work ‘Setebelaku Nathiba’.

The book has been published by Friends Publishers, Binod Bihari in Cuttack in 2017.

He will receive a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation.

Two more notable personalities of Odisha will be honoured for their valuable contribution in the field of music and art. While Ranjit Kumar Nag will be awarded ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’, Shyamsundar Pattanaik will receive ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’.

They will receive a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh each along with citations. Considering the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the awards will conferred personally without any public function.