In a world often defined by competition and self-interest, stories of compassion and service remind us that real progress begins at the community level. Across India, numerous individuals are quietly building bridges where gaps once existed between privilege and need, access and opportunity. Their journeys reaffirm the belief that one person’s determination can ignite hope for hundreds of others.

Among these change makers is Raju P. Puthran, whose life stands as an inspiring example of how humble beginnings and unwavering resolve can evolve into a legacy of service. Through the Saraswathi Foundation, he has channelled his personal struggles into a mission to uplift others, focusing on education, healthcare, employment, and community welfare.

From humble beginnings to community leadership

Born in Myrunja House, Udipi, Shirva, Manchal, Raju P. Puthran is the youngest of four siblings. After completing his early education in Shirva, he moved to Mumbai, where he finished his 10th grade at Mother Mary Night High School. Financial hardships forced him to give up his studies early, but he found his footing in the hospitality sector, steadily working his way up to managing hotels and canteens. Those early years of struggle shaped his values of empathy, resilience, and service– principles that would later define his approach to giving back.

Founding the Saraswathi Foundation

In 2012, Raju transformed his desire to serve into action by establishing the Saraswathi Foundation. What began as a small initiative soon grew into an organisation dedicated to supporting the underprivileged and marginalised through education, welfare, healthcare, and employment programs.

The Foundation’s mission is rooted in the idea of creating opportunities for those who need them most, offering scholarships, medical aid, and rehabilitation support, while also extending care to old age homes, orphanages, and victims of natural calamities.

Initiatives that empower communities

At the core of the Foundation’s work is education. Its partnership with the Orient Institute enables students to access a 50% reduction in fees, while also expanding the institute’s digital footprint. The Foundation regularly organises creative competitions for children, nurturing curiosity and confidence from an early age.

In community development, the Foundation played a key role in the renovation of the Vishnumurthy temple, bringing the local community together and ensuring media visibility for the reopening. It also provides shelter and support to the homeless, the elderly, and those affected by disasters.

Its work in healthcare and welfare includes extending medical support, aiding rehabilitation centres, and promoting yoga and wellness programs that emphasise preventive health.

To build sustainable livelihoods, the Foundation encourages cottage industries and agricultural enterprises, empowering people to become self-reliant and financially independent.

The strength of a committed team

Behind every milestone is a team of selfless volunteers who share Raju’s passion for service. Their collective effort has allowed the Saraswathi Foundation to expand its reach and impact, touching lives across communities.

For Raju P. Puthran, the journey from a small village in Udupi to becoming a beacon of community leadership is a reminder that change doesn’t always require vast resources, just a clear purpose, persistence, and the will to make a difference.