A viral video circulating online has triggered outrage among street food lovers after it showed a vendor urinating in the open and then returning to prepare and serve food without washing hands.

The footage, widely shared on social media, has raised serious concerns about food safety and public health. Many users expressed anger over the apparent lack of basic hygiene while handling food.

Street food remains popular across India and other parts of the world for its affordability and taste. However, health experts warn that poor hygiene while preparing food can lead to the spread of serious diseases. Bacteria and viruses transmitted through faecal matter and urine can cause illnesses such as typhoid, cholera and hepatitis.

Experts say food handlers have a responsibility to maintain strict hygiene standards. Under regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), vendors are required to follow personal hygiene practices, including regular handwashing and maintaining clean clothing while preparing food.

Following the video’s circulation, many social media users called for strict action by authorities and urged stronger monitoring of street food vendors. Some also stressed the need for regular training to ensure vendors understand and follow hygiene standards.

Authorities and the public must work together to ensure the safety of street food, experts say. Regular inspections of food stalls and mandatory hygiene certifications could help prevent such incidents.