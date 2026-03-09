Tehran: Photos and videos emerging from Iran’s capital, Tehran, have sparked alarm online, showing huge plumes of black smoke rising over the city after reported Israeli strikes on fuel facilities.

Several videos circulating on social media claim that rain falling over parts of the city is mixed with a sticky, oil-like substance, fueling speculation about so-called ‘oil rain.’ In one viral clip, a man points to a dark, oily residue on the ground and claims oil from the fires has spread into the air and across parts of the city.

This is Ghaem Maqam Farahani Street in Tehran, Iran today. Oil fell with the rain, not normal rain that helps people, crops, trees, animals, and nature. This is an ecological disaster. pic.twitter.com/nmKETu59as — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 8, 2026

The videos have drawn global attention, with many questioning whether such a phenomenon is possible.

According to reports, Israel carried out strikes on multiple fuel storage and oil facilities in and around Tehran Saturday night. Iranian media reported that the attacks targeted the Aghdasiyeh oil warehouse in northeast Tehran, the Shahran oil depot north of the city, an oil refinery in southern Tehran and an oil depot in the nearby city of Karaj. The strikes reportedly triggered massive fires at several locations.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society warned that rainfall in such conditions could contain toxic hydrocarbons as well as sulfur and nitrogen oxides. Experts say these substances can produce effects similar to acid rain and may cause breathing problems and irritation of the eyes and skin.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions. Tehran’s governor advised people to stay indoors, wear masks if they must go outside and avoid unnecessary travel.

Residents have also been asked to keep windows and doors closed and cover them with damp cloths to reduce the entry of polluted air.