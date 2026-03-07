A video circulating on social media shows a man in Punjab filling a 1,000-liter water tank with diesel, apparently anticipating a possible rise in fuel prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online. While some users found the act humorous, others linked it to growing concerns over a potential spike in petrol and diesel prices if the conflict in the region escalates. One user joked that the man had turned his water tank into a personal petrol pump, while another said the move might prove useful if oil prices surge in the future.

Concerns over fuel prices have risen in recent days following reports of tensions involving Israel, Iran and the United States. Experts say an escalation could disrupt global oil supplies and push up fuel prices. India imports a significant portion of its crude oil from Middle Eastern countries, making it vulnerable to fluctuations in international markets.

Meanwhile, rumours of petrol and diesel shortages spread in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, triggering panic buying. Petrol pumps in several areas witnessed large crowds, with people arriving not only with vehicles but also with drums, cans and containers to store fuel.

The situation was particularly noticeable in Lakhimpur Kheri district, where long queues formed at several petrol pumps. In the Nighasan and Bhira areas, large crowds gathered to fill petrol and diesel, causing traffic congestion near some fuel stations.

As the situation unfolded, videos of crowds at petrol pumps began circulating widely on social media. Some clips showed people waiting for hours for their turn, while others appeared to rush to fill fuel quickly.

District authorities later clarified that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel and said the rush was triggered by rumours. Officials urged residents to remain calm and warned that action would be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Some people at petrol pumps said reports of war had created fear among the public, prompting them to stock up on fuel. However, experts warned that panic buying can put pressure on local supplies and worsen the situation.

However, the report is based on a viral video circulating on social media. OrissaPOST has not independently verified its authenticity.