Bhubaneswar: Saraswati Puja was celebrated at various educational institutions, offices and homes across Odisha Sunday.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

May Goddess Saraswati fill everyone’s lives with knowledge, happiness, peace and prosperity, the governor prayed.

“May the lives of students be illuminated with the light of knowledge with the blessings of Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” Majhi said on X.

The day also marks the beginning of the chariot-making process for the Rath Yatra in Puri.

The ‘Ratha Katha Anukula’ ceremony for the commencement of the construction of the three chariots- ‘Nandighosha’, ‘Taladhwaja’, and ‘Darpadalana’ for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be performed this afternoon on the occasion of Shree Panchami.

Students wearing colourful attires offered prayers to the goddess at schools, colleges, universities and offices and community pujas.

“Now I am studying in Class-X. This is my last Saraswati Puja in school. So, I became a little emotional. I pray before Goddess Saraswati for better results in the board examination and better future,” said Lipsa Mohanty, a student of SSVM school.

The day was also celebrated in different communities and housing societies holding puja of the Goddess and preparing pure vegetarian dishes.

“We have worshipped Maa Saraswati and prepared pure vegetarian food. All members of our society have come together to celebrate the day,” said Rosalin Chand, a native of Jagannath Warriors Residency in Bhubaneswar.

PTI