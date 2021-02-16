Cuttack: Self-proclaimed godman Sarathi Baba can deliver sermons (Pravachan). The Orissa High Court Tuesday granted permission to Santosh Roul also known as Sarathi Baba for preaching.

The High Court has laid down certain conditions for Sarathi to conduct sermon camps. The camps will be organised with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and not more than 200 people can participate in his programmes.

Notably, Sarathi had moved the High Court seeking permission for the same in 2019.

Born in Ganjam, Sarathi was accused of sexually and physically assaulting women and defrauding his followers. He was arrested by the Crime Branch from his Barimula ashram August 8, 2015.

Following his arrest, a woman and her daughter pressed charges against him for sexual and physical exploitation. Sarathi also had reportedly robbed them of their gold ornaments and money following which a case was lodged against him.

Roul was released from Choudwar Circle Jail July 25, 2019 after getting bail July 17, 2019. The court had directed him not to influence witnesses and cooperate in the investigation process. He was also prohibited from going to his ashram at Barimula in Kendrapara district.

