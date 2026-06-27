Badamba/Maniabandha: Three unidentified assailants opened fire at a sarpanch’s husband and left him severely wounded under Badamba block in Cuttack district Friday, police said. The attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at Srikant Jena alias Kalia, husband of sarpanch Mita Jena of Santarabali panchayat, before fleeing, police said.

Two bullets struck Jena’s left hand and leg, while two more pierced his stomach. The incident occurred when Jena, along with his son had gone to a barbershop at Kuanrapal Chhak in Maniabandha police limits. Bleeding heavily, Jena was first taken to Maniabandha CHC for emergency treatment by residents. As his condition worsened, he was trans ferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, authorities said.

Badamba and Manibandha police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A case has been registered at Maniabandha police station, officials said. Rural Superintendent of Police Vineet Agarwal, Athagarh SDPO Biswajit Mohanty and a forensic team visited the scene, which police have sealed off for investigation.

Maniabandha police station OIC Bijay Kumar Mallick said no motive has been confirmed. He said residents in the area speculated the shooting might be linked to a previous dispute, though authorities have not verified this. “An investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible,” Mallick said.