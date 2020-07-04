In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times which affects our lives.

Keeping that in mind, these six zodiac signs need to be careful this Saturday.

Capricorn

Today will be a little weak for you. Expenses will increase. There can be a lot of expense in religious work. It will be necessary to take care of health. Today can be a bit monotonous in connection with work. You can make a plan to change jobs. Household life will be normal. Romance will increase in love life. Relationship will be strong.

Taurus

Today will be a moderate day for you. You will get good results in connection with work. Good day for married people. Love and romance will remain in the relationship.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will get very good results in connection with work. Family life will be happy and there will be love in the relationship. Lovers will also get pleasant news and will take step ahead in love. Health may be weak. Expenses will increase.

Cancer

Today will be a fruitful day for you. You will get good results in terms of work. Expenses will increase and so will the income. Mental worries will increase. There may be be some health related issues like stomach ache. Household life will be fantastic and will get chance for romance.

Virgo

Today will be a normal day for you. Discussions can take place in the family. Today is not a good day for taking big decisions. Health will be fine. Love life will be normal.

Scropio

Today will be a great day for you. You will get a chance to meet friends. Expenses will increase very fast and may have to go on an unwanted journey. There will be love, happiness and romance in the household. Today is a weak day in connection with work so take care.