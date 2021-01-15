Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Friday the interception of three bomb-laden drones launched by Houthi militia towards the Kingdom.

The Coalition’s spokesperson Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki said that the drones were launched from Yemeni city Al Hudaydah and were destroyed before reaching their targets, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the coalition takes the appropriate measures to deal with such attacks without violating international humanitarian law.

The spokesperson highlighted the continuation to support the political efforts of the special envoy of the United Nations secretary-general for Yemen for comprehensive political solutions.

The Houthi militia has been targeting Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the war in Yemen in 2015, mainly border cities, with missiles and bomb-laden drones.

Most of the attacks were foiled by the coalition before reaching their targets.

The coalition will complete its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthis in March to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

IANS