Islamabad: Saudi Arabia is planning to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for a discussion on the situation in Kashmir, according to a Pakistani media report.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has conveyed this idea to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a meeting with him at the foreign office Thursday, ‘Dawn’ reported, quoting a diplomatic source.

Prince Faisal was on a day-long visit to Pakistan to convey the Saudi leadership’s gratitude for not participating in the recently held Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim nations in view of the Gulf Kingdom’s reservations, the paper reported.

“The two Foreign Ministers discussed OIC’s role in the advancement of the cause of Kashmir,” the Pak foreign office said in a statement.

Qureshi briefed Prince Faisal on the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of India’s move to abrogate article 370, August 5. He also ‘highlighted the Indian Government’s actions with regard to CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) and the systematic targeting of minorities in India, particularly Muslims,” the FO said.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. The body has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

In a brief statement, the OIC last week had said it was ‘closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India’.

Prince Faisal also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting was attended by Qureshi, foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood, ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and other senior officials.

Khan told the Saudi minister that alleged ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control were ‘stoking tensions and imperiling regional peace and security’.

