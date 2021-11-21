Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a youth alleged that he was denied entry in one of the branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) due to his attire. The man from Kolkata, who is identified as Ashish, took to Twitter to share his grievance and it has gone viral online.

In his Twitter post, Ashish said he was wearing a pair of shorts while entering the bank. However, the staff at the bank asked him to come back wearing full pants as “they expected a certain level of decency”.

“Hey @TheOfficialSBI. Went to one of your branches today wearing shorts, was told that I needed to come back wearing full pants as the branch expects customers to “maintain decency,” Ashish wrote in his post.

“Is there some sort of official policy on what a customer can wear and cannot wear?” he added.

Ashish also informed that a similar incident had happened in Pune in the year 2017 as well, wherein a man was denied entry because he was wearing Bermuda shorts.

After being posted to Twitter November 16, the post went viral with close to 2,700 likes. The post divided netizens as some people came out in support of the man while others supported SBI’s decision.

“Close your account and find a different bank,” a user said.

Another user commented, “Correct. One should go in formals, as it will be awkward for the rest of the customers.”

SBI also commented on the man’s post and clarified that there’s no policy or a prescribed dress code to enter the bank. They also asked him to share the branch name.

Ashish also gave an update regarding the whole matter and informed netizens that the CM Admin of the region, Joy Chakraborty, visited his house and resolved the issue personally.