New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) Friday allowed Puri Shankaracharya to give his suggestions to the amicus curiae and all parties regarding the reforms to be undertaken in the Srimandir.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices SA Bobde and BR Gavai adjourned the hearing to a non-miscellaneous day, between Tuesday and Thursday, after six weeks.

During the hearing, a counsel appearing for Puri Shankaracharya urged the court to make him a party to the case. However, the bench observed that Shankaracharya can give suggestions to amicus curiae and all parties in the matter over the temple reforms.

Meanwhile, counsel appearing for Inter Continental Association of Lawyers, Debasish Mishra, levelled allegations against the Chief Minister of Odisha regarding his role in mishandling of a deal between the government and a private player regarding sale of Srimandir land.

Mishra submitted to the court that around 6,200 acre of temple land was allotted to the private company for the establishment of an institution. He alleged that the temple administration is yet to receive around Rs 111 crore proceeds from the sale of temple land and the Chief Minister shall respond to this as he is the protector of Srimandir finance.