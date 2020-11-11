New Delhi: The Supreme Court mediation centre has decided to hold negotiation between Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini November 18.

According to the SC mediation centre, the mediation is fixed for November 18 at 3pm through videoconferencing. The apex court mediation centre has asked both counsels to inform their parties about the session.

The couple would explore possibilities of amicable settlement of their marital discord during the meeting at the Supreme Court mediation centre.

Earlier, Anubhav’s counsel Ashwini Dubey had said that after a discussion with Varsha’s counsel, they had decided to hold mediation November 15 at the Supreme Court mediation centre.

The apex court is likely to take up the matter for hearing December 8.

Significantly, the SC had October 16 asked the couple to explore possibilities of mutual settlement. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had heard the transfer petition filed by Varsha and asked the couple to appear before the Supreme Court’s mediation centre here.

The bench had observed that the couple are high profile personalities of Odia cinema and asked them to explore possibilities of an amicable settlement.

Earlier, Varsha had moved the apex court seeking transfer of the divorce petition filed by Anubhav at Patiala House court to the Family Court in Cuttack.

It is to be mentioned here that the BJD MP had filed the divorce petition in Patiala House Court here July 7 and submitted that since the date of the wedding, the marriage between them have not been consummated due to the ‘selfish behaviour’ of Varsha.

In the petition, the MP submitted that his wife Varsha stayed with him only for 18 months from the date of marriage and the said phase of married life was a period full of cruelty, tyranny, misery, harassment and suffering for him and his family members at the hands of his wife.

The actor-turned-politician was married to Varsha in February 2014. He contended that his wife never treated him as her husband and always tried to give him the mental and physical agony.

He contended that Varsha has been living separately since May 2019 and both of them are not having cordial relations with each other.

Similarly, Varsha had also filed a domestic violence case at the SDJM Court in Cuttack August 7 accusing Anubhav of physical and mental torture.