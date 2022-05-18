New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the trial is not going to be completed anytime soon.

“The allegation made against the petitioner is that she planned the murder in view of the live in relationship of her daughter with Rahul Mukerjea, who was the son of Peter Mukerjea and his earlier wife,” the bench said.

“We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 per cent witnesses are given by prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukerjea will also be imposed on her,” the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai and A S Bopanna said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently lodged at the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai following her arrest in August 2015.

Rohatgi submitted that the trial is not going to complete anytime soon as a large number of witnesses are yet to be examined.

She had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a special CBI court, which is conducting the trial in the murder case.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. The body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Bora was Indrani’s daughter from her previous relationship.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He was granted bail by the high court in February 2020.His marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration.