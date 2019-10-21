New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) will Tuesday conduct a detailed hearing on a petition filed against the state government’s decision to demolish various structures in the Srimandir surroundings in Puri.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and S Ravindra Bhat is likely to pronounce the order on the state government’s decision to conduct the eviction drive. Earlier, multiple petitions were filed in the SC opposing the eviction drive by the government.

On October 3, 2019, the bench had asked the state government to consult Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, priests and other stakeholders before conducting the eviction drive in the area. The bench had raised objections to the state government’s move to destroy the ancient monasteries and temples in Puri.

“You are destroying ancient monasteries and temples. These small temples are supporting the main deity. You cannot simply demolish them. These monuments have historical and religious significance. You should preserve these historical sites. If you are unable to understand the culture and significance of these monuments, then you must consult the religious priests before undertaking the demolition drive,” the bench observed.

The bench had asked the state government to come up with a proper plan for conducting demolition drive after consulting all the stakeholders including the Puri Shankaracharya and other senior priests.

The apex court may also consider formation of a high power committee to monitor the demolition drive if the state government doesn’t come up with an appropriate plan.