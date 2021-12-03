Keonjhar: Irregularities to the tune of Rs 3 crore have come to light in LED Street Light National Programme (SNLP) in the civic bodies like Keonjhar, Anandapur, Barbil, Joda municipalities and Champua NAC.

An RTI activist, Himansu Nayak, alleging scam in the SNLP, filed a complaint at the Lokayukta against Principal Secretary of the housing and urban development department G Mathivathanan, District Collector Asish Thakre, project director of district urban development agency Ghasinath Murmu, executive officer of Keonjhar Municipality Madhusmita Samantray, executive officer of Anandapur Municipality Bipin Kumar Pradhan, executive officer of Joda Municipality Bichitra Nanda Nayak, executive officer of Barbil Municipality Abhisek Panda, executive officer of Champua NAC Pradip Kumar Sa and director of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a private agency, which has been awarded the work of the street light projects in these towns.

In Keonjhar district, Astha Electricals looks after maintenance of street lights in all these civic body areas. The work of street lights has been botched up with the use of sub-standard equipment while many poles do not have earthing.

