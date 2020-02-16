Keonjhar: Amid allegations of large-scale irregularities in compensatory afforestation in Deogan section of Ghatagaon range in Keonjhar, two forest staff have been suspended after an investigation confirmed the irregularities.

According to reports, following allegations of irregularities in the plantation drive, the ACF had got it investigated. The investigation found that fewer saplings were planted than the number shown in records.

“Forester Mahini Mohant and forest guard Sagarika Bej have been suspended,” said DFO Santosh Joshi.

A large number of valuable trees were cut down during expansion of NH-20. The compensatory afforestation was carried out in the area. Both the NHAI and the forest department entered into an agreement to share the plantation cost.

In 2019-20, the plantation was undertaken in 501.60 hectares, but it was then alleged that the plantation drive was botched up as fewer trees were planted than it was being required.

Irregularities came to the fore when locals took up the issue with the forest department.

The DFO had asked the ACF to conduct a probe which established massive irregularities in the compensatory afforestation drive.

According to ACF Ghanashyam Moghant, it was learnt during the investigation that the plantation drive was botched up. Further investigation is on, he added.

About 1.5 lakh saplings were to be planted, but only 93,000 saplings were planted. However, lakhs of rupees had been embezzled in the absence of proper monitoring.

Besides, post-plantation care and maintenance of the plants had not been carried out. Locals have demanded stern action against other officials who are involved in the irregularities.

Earlier, irregularities in the plantation drive were committed in Patana range and the department had taken action in this regard.