Mumbai: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been at the centre of the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy has issued a statement expressing his fear over being subjected to violence as people have barged in his mother’s clinic.

Saturday, Ranveer took to his Instagram, and shared a note in which he wrote, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I’m watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother’s clinic posing as patients”.

However, he expressed his faith in India’s judicial system and said that he would put up a fight and wouldn’t bow down in front of people who were threatening him.

He further mentioned, “I’m feeling scared and I don’t know what to do. But I’m not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India”.

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Following public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Ranveer and other persons associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati.

The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’.

An Assam Police team is also in Mumbai in connection with the investigation and met the Maharashtra cyber cell officials.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina is currently out of India and has so far evaded the legal process.

IANS