Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Tuesday lodged an FIR against his son’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In his complaint, he accused Rhea and his family of holding Sushant Singh Rajput hostage.

Sushant’s father alleges that Rhea along with her family hatched a conspiracy against the deceased actor. Following the complaint, Rhea has also become vigilant.

As soon as the FIR was reported, media gathered outside Rhea’s house. Soon after, Rhea’s lawyer Anandini Fernandes wasspotted entering her house and leaving. The media outside the house tried to ask questions but she ignored it. After meeting for about two and a half hours, Anandini came out of Rhea’s house.

No statement has been revealed by Rhea and her family so far after the FIR. It is believed that Rhea will legally reply to the allegations against her.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). The police is investigating the case.”

“Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case,” Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father further said in his statement, “When Riya saw that Sushant was not obeying her and his bank balance was also decreasing, Rhea felt that Sushant was of no use to her now. The statement claimed that Rhea was staying with Sushant till June 8. After this, she went from the house with all the cash, jewelery, laptop, password, credit card and her PIN number, all the necessary documents and treatment papers of Sushant. Rhea and her family and her co-workers have cheated, and betrayed my son under a conspiracy and used him for financial gain under pressure, by holding him hostage for a long time. Forced my son to commit suicide.”

Sushant’s father has expressed his inability to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues. Therefore, the case was filed in Patna.

Rhea had earlier requested home minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation in Sushant’s death case. The Jalebi actress addressed Sushant as her boyfriend for the first time in her post.

