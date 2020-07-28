Mumbai: Mumbai Police Tuesday recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, as part of their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Mehta was spotted outside the city’s Amboli Police Station on Tuesday morning. The police are yet to divulge details of Mehta’s statement.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has recently confirmed that, if required, Johar will also be summoned for interrogation by the police.

On Monday, Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in connection with investigation into the case.

The veteran filmmaker has told the police that Sushant was eager to be a part of his upcoming film “Sadak 2”, but the late actor was not offered any role in the film, according to a report in indiatoday.in. The filmmaker added he always had in his mind Sanjay Dutt, who played the lead in his 1991 directorial “Sadak”, to play the lead in the sequel as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While his postmortem report stated the actor had committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating the case. Apart from the late actor’s family and friends, several Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty have already recorded their statements with the police.

