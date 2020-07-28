Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of noted filmmaker-director Mahesh Bhatt in the alleged suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Police will also interrogate filmmaker and director Karan Johar in this case next as per trusted sources. Police sources have said that Karan Johar’s statement will be recorded in this week.

Sushant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Bandra, Mumbai the 14 June. Since then, the police have been continuously questioning people associated with Sushant. In this case, the police recorded the statement of Mahesh Bhatt Monday. He was questioned about whether he was going to take Sushant in his upcoming film Sadak 2. And, he was also asked for the details of meeting Sushant.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions, has also been questioned by the police. The Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of more than 37 people in this case.

Also Read: This ‘Dil Bechara’ actor wants to delete June 14, 2020 from his life permanently: Find out why

The police is considering this case as a suicide case from the beginning. Apoorva Mehta was summoned by the police. Actress Kangana Ranaut was also summoned by the cops earlier. She said that she is ready to cooperate with the cops but would also like to adhere to the lockdown guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kangana is in Manali currently. Kangana’s counsel has asked the Mumbai Police to send an official for questioning to her hometown or interact with them via video call.

Police sources said that Karan Johar will also be called for questioning soon. Mumbai Police are also being questioned for calling the celebrities of the film to their nearest police station, instead of the police stations located in the case area that is nearest to where the alleged suicide took place, although the police team investigating the case says that there is nothing wrong in it.

Also Read: ‘Wish you were here with us’: Sanjana Sanghi shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s adorable picture