Bhubaneswar: Actor Saswata Chatterjee wants June 14, 2020 to disappear from the calendar permanently. This is a date Saswata Chatterjee does not want to talk about… he wants the day to be deleted from his mind as long as he lives. The reason is simple, it was the day his Dil Bechara co-star and hero Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide.

Melodious memories

Saswata has a lot of tales to talk about during the shooting of the film. He watched Dil Bechara when it was released on the ‘Disney+Hotstar’ platform July 24. And since then Saswata has been suffering mental agony.

“He (Sushant) went away too quickly. There is something in him that will forever be etched in my memory,” Saswata reminisces. He plays the role of Kizie Basu’s (Sanjana Sanghi) father in Dil Bechara. There were a number of scenes that Saswata shot with Sushant for the film. And he sums up Sushant with just one word: ‘talented’.

‘Hard worker’

“Sushant was a very hard worker. He really worked very hard for every scene till he attained perfection. There was a scene in which were required to have beer and talk about life in general. I remember doing rehearsal for the shot for more than hour simply because he wanted to the dialogue to come out in a way that a slightly drunk man speaks. That was Sushant’s level of commitment,” Saswata said.

Saswata mainly does roles in the Bengali film industry and is known for his acting skills. He got national recognition while portraying the character of ‘Bob Biswas’ a psychopath killer in the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. Since then he has featured in character roles in a number of Hindi films.

Simplicity personified

This was the first and last movie that Saswata and Sushant worked in. And Saswata will never forget Sushant for his simplicity. “He never sat on the sofa while we chit-chatted. He always sat on the floor. It was his education and knowledge that probably made him such a simple man,” Saswata reminisced. “I was fortunate enough to enter his personal van a couple of times. It was full of books. He was always yearning to learn new things,” added the Bengali actor.

Unanswered questions

All of these incidents now seem a fading memory for Saswata, as he sits in his South Kolkata residence. He only has a few questions to ask. Why did he (Sushant) go away so quickly? Why could he allow the world some more time to understand him better?

Saswata also knows he will never get the answers. So he has a simple solution. Delete June 14, 2020 from his life permanently. But then can he do that also?

PNN