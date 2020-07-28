Mumbai: Fans, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput are growing emotional as his final movie Dil Bechara that released on OTT platform is being immensely loved. Especially, gorgeous beauty Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with the movie, is missing Sushant too much.

‘Kizie’ has now shared an adorable throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and herself hugging each other with broad smiles plastered across their visages, and has penned an emotional note to accompany it, stating she couldn’t believe their “labour of love” has finally released and wishing that he “were here” to enjoy the fruits.

Posting the picture on her official Instagram handle, Sanjana Sanghi wrote, “Can’t believe we’re just one week away from our labour of love reaching you & hopefully entering your hearts. Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating. It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou .”