Cuttack: The state government is planning to relocate Madhusudan Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here for expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), sources said.

The locals, however, opposed the move to relocate the ITI to Paradip in Jagatsinghpur. The state government had set up a sewing training centre on Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE) premises in 1970 to provide vocational training to youths. The training centre was upgraded into an ITI in 2009. At present, the ITI has 189 seats in six trades—electronics, fitter, electrician, dress making, sewing technology and draftsman. Many students of Madhusudan ITI have secured jobs in several well-known industries in the country, sources said.

“The state government is planning to relocate Madhusudan ITI from BOSE campus to facilitate the expansion of SCBMCH. However, it is yet to finalise a suitable place for the relocation,” said a source.

The Mahanagar Nagarika Mahasabha, a city-based voluntary outfit, meanwhile, alleged that the state government is planning to shift the ITI to Paradip. “We will oppose any move to relocate the ITI to Paradip. The state government should find a suitable place in Cuttack to shift the ITI,” said outfit president Rabi Ranjan Sahu.

Madhusudan ITI principal Sisir Kumar Sahu, however, claimed that there was no proposal to relocate the training institute to Paradip. “The state government has identified three places including Choudwar in Cuttack district for relocation of the ITI. A new ITI is being constructed in the port town of Paradip,” he added.