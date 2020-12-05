Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday launched the state-of-the-art website of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack through videoconferencing.

SCB Medical College would now have a world-class digital presence through its website and a formal alumni association with its own website. “In today’s digital world, the state-of-the-art website will significantly enhance the stature and the service delivery capability of the medical,” Naveen said.

Stating that the medical college is a shining example of medical care for the poor and the needy, he said, “It is also the cradle of great medical talent. SCB is one of the oldest medical institutions in the country, even older than many medical institutions in the world, with a glorious history of serving humanity for over 76 years.”

During the current Covid-19 crisis, it has helped in building institutional capacity for the entire state. To the common man in the remotest parts of the state, it is ‘Bada Medical’ the ultimate hope, he said.

True to its name in the folklore, it has served millions over the last 76 years and an astounding 17 million in the last decade. Every day, more than 20,000 people come to the hospital for their medical needs, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister further said his government has initiated the process of transformation under 5T initiative to make it a world-class institute, an Ecosystem that will attract everyone to comeback and work in SCB.

He hoped that many of alumni members who have branched out globally to spread its message of service will return to build a greater future for this great institution. “You will all have a major role to play in transformation of SCB into a world class institution,” he told the alumni members.