Cuttack: The SCB Medical College and Hospital here will be setting up a testing facility for suspected COVID-19 patients, Odisha Health Minister Naba kishore Das said Tuesday.

“The Odisha government had sent a proposal to the Union Health Ministry for setting up testing centres for coronavirus patients at private and government-run hospitals in the state. The ministry has proposed the name of SCB Medical College and Hospital where tests for suspect COVID-19 patients can be done. Accordingly steps are being taken to set up the facility as soon as possible,” Das said.

Currently tests for suspected coronavirus patients are being done at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and AIIMs in the Odisha capital. Once the facility is operational at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, the pressure in RMRC and AIIMS will certainly decrease.

PNN