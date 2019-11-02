Cuttack: A dengue patient who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack died Friday.

Kailash Chandra Sahu of Kujanga area in Jagatsinghpur district was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital here with symptoms of dengue October 28 and was undergoing treatment in the ICU, hospital authorities said.

According to a source, he was admitted to the hospital October 28 after he complained of illness. Following an examination of his blood sample, he was tested positive of dengue fever. He breathed his last Friday evening while he was shifted to the ICU ward of the hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

This is the third dengue death reported this year from the dengue ward of SCB.

Notably, a 50-year-old woman died of dengue October 17 while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital’s special ward in Cuttack. This was the second dengue death reported this year from the dengue ward of SCB. Rama Barik (50) breathed her last at 6.30 pm in October 17.

