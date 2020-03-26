Cuttack: Authorities of Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here have initiated process to upgrade their infrastructure to treat coronavirus infected/suspected people.

According to sources, SCBMCH authorities have planned to arrange at least 700 beds and 50 intensive care units (ICUs) to meet the situation.

“Out of the 700 beds, 130 would be special cabins to treat critical cases. At present, the premium state-run hospital has 56 beds and eight ICUs to treat coronavirus patients,” said a senior doctor of SCBMCH.

It is learnt that the hospital authorities have identified several buildings on their premises to arrange the additional facilities. “We are looking into all aspects for upgrading our infrastructure to meet the situation. Steps are being taken to meet the shortfall of health staff,” said SCBMCH superintendent Annada Prasad Patnaik.