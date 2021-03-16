Cuttack: A woman undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here, had suffered serious injuries after a ceiling fan fell on her. She breathed her last Monday night. The woman, identified as Parbati Das (75) was initially undergoing treatment for burn injuries. She is a resident of Krushna Nagar in Jajpur district.

According to a source, Das had sustained burn injuries and was admitted to the surgery ward of SCBMCH. Unfortunately, the ceiling fan fell on her March 8 when she was undergoing treatment. Her condition turned critical after the accident.

She was immediately rushed to the ICU in the trauma care unit. However, all efforts by the doctors to save her, failed.

The relatives of the deceased had lodged a complaint with the police, the superintendent of SCBMCH and Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) after the accident.

After the ceiling fan fell on her, an attendant had told journalists that the fan was shaking and producing a screeching sound whenever it was switched on. The condition of the fan was brought to the notice of the hospital staff, but they took it casually.

As the news of the septuagenarian’s death spread, other patients and their relatives expressed dissatisfaction over the hospital staff not being serious.

PNN