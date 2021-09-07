Dhenkanal: The Kanapura High School in Kamakhyanagar locality in this district has been shut down for a week after 20 persons tested positive Covid-19. Among those hit by the Covid-19 virus are 14 students, officials said Tuesday.

Officials stated that 334 random samples were collected from students and other staff of the school including teachers. When reports came it was found that 14 students (all hostel residents), five teachers and one peon have been infected by the virus.

Immediately afterwards, the management decided to shut down the school for seven days. The students have been sent to their respective homes. Officials said that online classes for students of the school will continue till further notice.

This development comes on a day when Odisha reported 638 new Covid-19 cases. Among the new infections 93 were children below 18 years of age. The Health department also said that seven more persons have succumbed to the virus taking the toll in Odisha to 8,062.

Khurda with 253 fresh Covid-19 cases topped the list of new infections in districts. It was followed by Cuttack (66) and Balasore (33).