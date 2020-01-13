Berhampur: A class VIII girl student was allegedly gangraped by three youths by tying her limbs in Ganjam district, police said Sunday.

The survivor was rendered critical in the incident and admitted to a hospital in Berhampur. Mahila police station IIC Anjali Biswal met the survivor at the hospital and took stock of her condition and recorded her statement. However, no complaint has been lodged till now, stated SDPO Jayant Mohapatra.

The health of the survivor is better and improving after treatment, the IIC said. Later, the police on the basis of her statement detained two youths and interrogated them.

The incident occurred when the survivor who was staying at her maternal uncle’s house had gone to relieve herself, Friday evening.

A youth, a student of Plus III, who was infatuated by her aked her to come near him and took her to a deserted location. There he and two of his friends offered her a cold drink and tied her limbs. Later the three took turns on her under a bush.

The girl was rendered critical in the incident but somehow she managed to reach her house Saturday. She is reported to have narrated her ordeal before her family members. Her relatives admitted her to a hospital in Berhampur for treatment, her uncle said.

PNN