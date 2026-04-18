Bhubaneswar: Authorities have ordered the closure of schools and colleges across several districts of Odisha due to intense heatwave conditions. In Boudh district, educational institutions will remain closed from Saturday until April 22 due to extreme heat and rising temperatures.

However, examinations may be conducted in the morning hours, as mentioned in the official directive.

In Nabarangpur district, the administration has announced closure of all schools and colleges from April 20 till further notice. According to the notice, the order is applicable to all educational institutions in the district, including government as well as private schools, colleges, technical institutions and Anganwadi centres.

Similarly, in Kalahandi, all government and private schools, colleges and anganwadi centres will remain closed from Saturday until April 21. In Subarnapur, institutions will stay shut from Saturday through April 22, while in Bolangir, closures have been ordered until April 21 or until further notice.

Heads of educational institutions have been advised to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the Special Relief Commissioner. Authorities have also directed that scheduled examinations continue with necessary precautionary measures in place.