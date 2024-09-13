Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Mayurbhanj district Friday announced the closure of all schools Saturday, after the IMD forecast heavy rain in several parts of north Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert (take action) for Mayurbhanj district.

The alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning has been issued for some places in Mayurbhanj, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said in a statement.

“As instructed by Collector and District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj, all schools, including private ones, will be closed on September 14 in the district due to anticipation of heavy rainfall,” Mayurbhanj District Education Officer (DEO) in a message said.

As per the IMD forecast, there could be flash floods/waterlogging in low-lying areas, inundation of agriculture fields and mudslides/landslides in vulnerable hilly areas given the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ warning (be prepared to take action) as it forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the other north Odisha districts like Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar.

The weather agency also said that the low-pressure area over southeast Bangladesh and the neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bangladesh coast.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by Saturday.

PTI