New Delhi: Keeping kids entertained while balancing a social distancing lifestyle is not a child’s play. Worry not, “Pete The Cat”, “Bug Diaries” and “Mighty Little Bheem” have come to your rescue.

With millions of kids stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic, there is a wide range of colourful and cute series to keep your little ones busy. Amazon Prime Video has also opened up free streaming access to more than 40 children’s shows, including its original series.

From a bit of magic in “Just Add Magic” — a story about three best friends who discover a magical cookbook that helps them uncover mysteries that span generations to adventures of “Pete the Cat” to “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” — there are many options which will keep the children engrossed. There’s also “The Stinky Dirty Show”, “Wishenpoof”, “Bug Diaries”, “Creative Galaxy”, “The Snowy Day” and “Tumble Leaf” at Amazon for toddlers.

Your kids also can Netflix and chill.

If there is “Mighty Little Bheem”, a preschool spin-off based on one of India’s most iconic and loved children’s franchises “Chota Bheem”, then there is also “Little Singham” to add Bollywood touch to your child’s time out.

Netflix’s content library for kids boasts shows like “Peppa Pig”, “Super Monster”, “Barbie: Dreamhouse Adventures”, “The Boss Baby: Back in Business”, “Masha and the Bear”, “Ask the Storybots”, “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic”, “Teen Titans Go!”, “Ninja Hattori” and “Pup Academy”.

Along with streaming services, Audible Stories is also offering children some entertainment options.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids,” read a statement from Audible.

They have some books from Indian writers and publishers. They include “Chanakya In the Classroom: Life Lessons for Students” and “Karadi Tales”. Some international titles are: “Aladdin”, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Anne of Green Gables”, “The Whistling Schoolboy and Other Stories” by Ruskin Bond”, “Pride & Prejudice” by Jane Austen.

There are 210 shows and movies across six languages for kids and teens on ZEE5. Some of the popular options are “Bablu Dablu”, “Bandbudh aur Budbak”, “Krishna” and “Cinderella”.

When it comes to MX Player, your child can spend the time watching series like “The Jungle Book” cartoon, “Mahabharata”, “The Good Crocodile”, “Popeye”, “Jugnu Kids”, “Vir the Robot Boy”, “Tales of Panchatantra”, “Appu”, “Bizzy Baby”, “Simba the King Lion”, “Vikram Betal”, “Bubblegum Crisis”, “Jataka Tales”, “O God Ganesh”, “Chacha Bhatija”, “Singhasan Battisi”, “Ubongo Kids”.

In fact, you can make the screen time for your kids meaningful through content on Voot Kids. The collection includes toon characters like Motu Patlu, Shiva, Little Krishna, Chhota Bheem, Dora The Explorer and Peppa Pig amongst others. It also offers options to keep children busy with ‘Do-It-Yourself’ arts and crafts, and other learning activities.