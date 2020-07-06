The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools with social distancing restrictions and proper COVID-19 sanitation and hygiene measures in place from July 13.

All the Headmasters and Teachers of Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools have to complete the of the UDISE+ data and updating all the Registers on or before July 10.

Primary schools will be conducted once in a week whereas upper primary and higher school classes will be held twice in a week in the state July 13 onwards.

Bridge courses have been introduced to fill in for the regular syllabus

As per some earlier reports from May, Andhra Pradesh government was supposed to reopen schoola August 3.

On the same day, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was supposed to launch the YSR Vidhya Kanuka for students.

In this initiative, all the school-going students were to be provided with uniforms, books, belt, shoes socks and other stationeries.

The news comes even when HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said in an interview in early June that schools will reopen after August 15.

This comes when the CBSE and ICSE board exams have been cancelled with provisions for students to appear for re-exams later on when the situation is better.

Two days ago, the JEE and NEET exams were also postponed due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

PNN/Agencies