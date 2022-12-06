Bhubaneswar,: A seminar on the theme ‘Observing environmental changes from space’, organized by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES), Sunday where environment experts expressed opinion that to address the challenges of global environment deterioration, climate changing, horrible weather patterns and flora and fauna declining at the present juncture, various scientific tools and technologies use are of utmost importance, which can be applied for better environmental preservation and management.

One such thing is geographical information system or GIS which is a tool that is used to collect, analyze and distribute information on various aspects of environment. Several research agencies use GIS technology to manage and plan their environmental projects. This space technology helps immensely in observing and quantifying the environmental changes at scales which were not possible earlier.

The GIS makes it easy to observe the distribution of forests using satellite images. GIS, together with other tools such as satellite images and documentation, helps organizations to save more trees and control the distribution of forests. In order to solve the water issues, the movement of water can also be tracked. GIS is also crucial for creating an inventory of our animals and plants living in nature. Hence, the GIS technology needs to be used to greater extent for preserving our environment.

Sandeep Narayan Kundu, Professor in the Geology department of Ravenshaw University vividly explained the space related technologies that provide better strategies for observation of environmental changes with potential insights on the cause and effect. He opined that space technologies have immensely helped in examining and quantifying environmental changes at scales which were not possible earlier and narrated the diverse applications of GIS technology.

Chairing the programme, former PCCF Bijay Ketan Patnaik opined that in addition to other initiatives, use of various technologies such as GIS has created new opportunities for the protection and conservation of nature.

Secretary Jaya Krushna Panigrahi, explained how present conservation initiatives are insufficient in maintaining biodiversity and naturally functioning ecosystems. He emphasized that GIS is an essential instrument in accelerating efforts to preserve the species diversity in nature.

Lala AK Singh, vice-president emphasized on making comparative study of both satellite-based data with the ground realities so as to derive infallible conclusions.