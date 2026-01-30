Balishankara: A scooterist was killed after a cargo-laden truck hit the two-wheeler from the rear near Balishankara block office under Talsara police limits in Sundargarh district Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kindo, 50, of Babudihi, Minjpada village.

Police said a speeding cargo-laden truck rammed the scooter from the rear on the village road and dragged it for some distance, crushing the rider under its wheels. Rajesh died on the spot.

“Rajesh was riding a scooter (OD-16 P-3222) when the truck (RJ-02 GC-5285), traveling from Sundargarh towards Balishankara en route to Rajasthan, hit his two-wheeler from behind,” police said.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Sundargarh district headquarters hospital for postmortem. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. An investigation is underway, police said.