Angul: Vehicle scrappage policy is going to be implemented in India in coming days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned about the policy while presenting general budget.

The objective of introducing the policy is to reduce air pollution and minimize fuel consumption, she had said.

But the vehicle owners in Angul town have an altogether different view to share. According to them, the policy will do good to the industrialists. Common people will hardly get any benefits from this policy. Rather, they will be affected adversely.

In 2002, the RTO office was set up in Angul district. Another office is also functioning in Talcher. Around 5,00,000 vehicles are registered under these two offices. Of them, the number of commercial vehicles is much more than the personal use vehicles. Lakhs of trucks, tippers and other heavy vehicles are engaged in transporting coal, aluminum, fly ash and other minerals. Most of these vehicle owners are young people who have availed loans to buy these vehicles.

The announcement of vehicle scrappage policy has left them a worried lot. Similarly, there are hundreds of bus and taxi owners in the district. And they have been spending sleepless nights since the announcement.

Over the last few years, the price of fuel has increased manifold. Similarly, the prices of spare parts have also increased 2-3 times. The government has also increased various taxes. However, there has not been a correspondent hike in fare.

Moreover, these vehicle owners have yet to come up of the loss caused by the pandemic. They have incurred losses to the tune of lakhs. Yet, they continue to pay salaries to the drivers and helpers.

Given the present situation, the policy would be a proverbial death knell for them, they fear.

If the law is implemented and plying of old vehicles is not allowed, it will give rise to unemployment, it is feared.

Almost all the vehicle owners have a common allegation that they are not in a position to buy new vehicles to continue with their business unaffected.

If the policy is introduced, all commercial vehicles above 15 years and personal vehicles above 20 years old will be scrapped.

The scrapping of personal use vehicles has also not gone down well with the owners.

“The policy will be counterproductive. It will increase unemployment problem. The vehicle owners who are already burdened with financial losses caused by the pandemic are not in a position to buy new vehicles immediately. Instead of scrappage policy, making BS-VI mandatory would have been advisable. If pollution is the case, then it is the old engine that accounts for pollution,” observed Akshaya Kumar Samant, secretary, District Truck Owners’ Association.

Echoing the same, Raju Mishra, secretary, Angul District Bus Owners’ Association, said the police will break the backbone of the bus owners. The ulterior motive behind bringing in such a policy is only to benefit the industrialists who are in vehicle manufacturing business. As once the policy is implemented, the volume of sale of vehicles will go up.

In this regard when contacted, regional transport officer, Angul, Bibhab Samantasinghar said they have not received any communication relating to the proposed scrappage policy from the centre. Before implementation, they will get letters briefing them about which vehicles are to be put off the road, Samantasinghar added.