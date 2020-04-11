Cuttack: A Cuttack based sculptor Rabi Narayan Rath is creating awareness about the importance of wearing masks and social distancing through sculptures.

Rath, a resident of Badambadi New LIC Colony, has made best use of the road in front of his house which is deserted now amid lockdown and has installed 25 portraits of famous personalities of the state including music director Prafulla Kar, Manoj Das and Prasanna Patasani to name a few. The portraits are made of fiberglass.

Rath has tied a mask to each of the portraits. These apart, he has exhibited the importance of social distancing by placing the installations in such a way that the installations have required distance between them.

Rath said, “Pictures speak louder than words. Similarly, my installation will have a greater impact on people, urging them always to follow social distancing and wear masks to protect themselves from the virus.”

When asked what he thinks about the battle launched against the deadly coronavirus, Rath said, “The battle against the virus can be won only when we practice social distancing and wear masks. Besides, people should not come out of their houses unless they have any urgent work.”

PNN