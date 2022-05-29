Bhubaneswar: The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court Saturday allowed the City police to take two members of the notorious ‘Katuri’ gang on five-day remand for further investigation.

The Commissionerate Police had earlier sought the court’s permission to take Rajesh Mohapatra on a remand for ten days.

Saturday, the Khandagiri police requested the court to grant ten-day remand for Robin Satpathy alias Jagan, another member of the gang. However, the court permitted the police to take both the accused on a remand for five days in the case.

Notably, Rajesh along with other members of the Katuri gang had robbed a jewelry shop owner of Rs 6 lakh at Saubhagya Nagar a few days ago.

Robin, along with six others including Rajesh’s mother Jyotshna Rani Mohapatra, was arrested by the special squad of Commissionerate Police May 24. Rajesh had later surrendered before the SDJM court here Thursday. Both Rajesh and Robin are residents of Pichukoli Basti under Capital police limits.

Police had also recovered several sharp weapons and a toy gun during a raid at the residence of Rajesh April 14. However, Rajesh and his family members had managed to escape before the raid.

Similarly, the special squad also managed to arrest dreaded criminal Chakara Barik, also a ring leader of the group, after a shoot-out at Baramunda May 11.

According to sources in police, Rajesh’s family member used to receive and dispose of the booty looted by the gang. They would also distribute the money among the members. There are around 20 cases pending against Rajesh at different police stations in City.